SAPD turning to public to find two armed robbery suspects

By Christian Blood
May 1, 2023 11:16AM CDT
San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for two suspects after an armed robbery at a gas station on the Southwest Side.

Surveillance video captured images of the two suspects, one holding a gun during the robbery.

Police say the two suspects walked into the location and tried to get away without paying for several items.

After the front door was locked by a cashier, one of the suspects pulled a gun and ordered them to open the door. Once the door was unlocked, investigators say the suspects stole the items and got away.

San Antonio Police Department

Police say the robbery happened after 1 a.m. on April 23.

If you have any information about the two suspects pictured above you are urged to contact the SAPD Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300.

