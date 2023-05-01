SAPD turning to public to find two armed robbery suspects

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for two suspects after an armed robbery at a gas station on the Southwest Side.

Surveillance video captured images of the two suspects, one holding a gun during the robbery.

Police say the two suspects walked into the location and tried to get away without paying for several items.

After the front door was locked by a cashier, one of the suspects pulled a gun and ordered them to open the door. Once the door was unlocked, investigators say the suspects stole the items and got away.

Police say the robbery happened after 1 a.m. on April 23.

If you have any information about the two suspects pictured above you are urged to contact the SAPD Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300.