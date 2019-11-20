Schertz man pleads guilty to aiming laser pointer at San Antonio police helicopter
San Antonio Police Department Eagle helicopter. Photo: San Antonio Police Department/Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Schertz man admitted in federal court Wednesday to aiming a laser pointer at a San Antonio police helicopter flying overhead in February.
Federal prosecutors said 37-year-old Justin Shorey knowingly aimed the laser pointer’s beam at the helicopter while it was helping search for a shooting suspect just north of U.S. 90 West on February 17, 2019.
The beam hit the pilot in his eyes and affected his ability to read his gauges.
The pilot and an officer onboard started to search for the suspect. In court, Shorey admitted to aiming the laser at the helicopter again when it approached his location on Hays Street near Walters Street on San Antonio’s East Side.
He did it two more times as the helicopter circled above him.
The pilot was able to safely land at San Antonio International Airport, but injury to his eyes kept him from being able to fly for a week.
Storey now faces up to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the charge.
