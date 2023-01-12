KTSA KTSA Logo

Schertz PD looking for two suspects seen breaking into high school, carrying fire extinguishers

By Christian Blood
January 12, 2023 11:19AM CST
Schertz PD looking for two suspects seen breaking into high school, carrying fire extinguishers
Schertz Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for two people captured in surveillance video breaking into Clemens High School on Saturday morning.

The Schertz Police Department has few details about what the man and woman were doing, but they are clearly seen walking around the school with fire extinguishers while appearing to pose for the cameras.

The suspects were also captured driving up to the school in a blue, two-door sedan.

Schertz Police Department

Police also confirm the two suspects broke into school, as opposed to walking into a door that was left unlocked.

If you have information about the people seen in the footage, you are urged to call the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 877-403-TIPS (8477).

Clemens High School

