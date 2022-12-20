Seguin police arrest man found with AK-47, bullets and zip-ties in car after staring down law office

Police blue and red lamp flashing spinning

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is announcing the arrest of a Luling man who is facing numerous charges after a traffic stop that led officers to weapons, ammunition and other materials suggesting aggravated assault.

Officers were called to a law office in the 100 block of W. Donegan Street on Tuesday morning after 9 a.m. Police say employees at the office were growing concerned about a man staring into the office from his car.

Photos of the man and the car were taken and then passed along to police. In a Facebook post, investigators say 56-year-old Melvin Lee Hill was identified by an employee as the law office was working on a case involving family violence that included him.

A traffic stop was conducted later, and police say they found numerous items in Hill’s black Ford Mustang they say constituted more than only preparation to commit aggravated assault.

Police report the following items were found in the car:

-White crystal-like substance

-Winchester .308 bolt-action rifle

-CN RomArm AK-47 rifle

-3 loaded magazines

-Sig Sauer 9mm handgun

-Taurus .357 Magnum revolver

-Backpack containing multiple boxes of ammunition, rope, zip-ties, gloves, tools, and other miscellaneous items

Hill was charged with: Possession of Substance in Penalty Group 1 or 1-B >=4G<200G ($25,000 bond), Violation of Protective Order Bias/Prejudice ($20,000 bond), 4 Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon ($800,000 total bond), Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon ($200,000 bond).

Bond was set by the Honorable Judge Heather Hines Wright.