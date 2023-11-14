KTSA KTSA Logo

Seguin police officer arrested, charged with DWI

By Christian Blood
November 14, 2023 3:35AM CST
Share

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is announcing the arrest of one of its own on a charge for driving while intoxicated.

In a release, SPD confirms the arrest of Jose Ricardo Zapata, who was taken into custody Sunday at 11:43 p.m.

“Law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard, and we take this matter seriously. We will cooperate fully with the New Braunfels Police Department investigation, and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken based on the findings.” said Jason Brady, Chief of the Seguin Police Department.

The release also confirms Zapata was off-duty at the time of his arrest.

Zapata, 25, is a 4-year veteran of the department and he will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

More about:
arrest
Driving While Intoxicated
Jose Ricardo Zapata
Seguin Police Department

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Parking lot at The Rim shopping center sealed off after shopper spots grenade, device turned out to be fake
2

Bexar County Sheriff: Teens suspected of killing woman in drive-by shooting arrested
3

Canyon Lake man arrested, drugs and guns seized in bust
4

San Antonio Police: Body found behind Northwest side laundromat, victim dead from gunshot wound
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man found shot to death behind San Antonio laundromat