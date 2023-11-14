Seguin police officer arrested, charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is announcing the arrest of one of its own on a charge for driving while intoxicated.

In a release, SPD confirms the arrest of Jose Ricardo Zapata, who was taken into custody Sunday at 11:43 p.m.

“Law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard, and we take this matter seriously. We will cooperate fully with the New Braunfels Police Department investigation, and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken based on the findings.” said Jason Brady, Chief of the Seguin Police Department.

The release also confirms Zapata was off-duty at the time of his arrest.

Zapata, 25, is a 4-year veteran of the department and he will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.