Senator Ted Cruz in San Antonio today talking about cyberbullying

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Senator Ted Cruz is in San Antonio to address the Chamber of Commerce.

But first he held a press conference to address the Kids Online Safety Act.

The parents of three kids who took their own lives due to cyberbullying spoke in support of the act.

Among them was Maureen Molak, co-founder of the David’s Legacy Foundation.

Her son David committed suicide in 2016 after enduring months cyberbullying.

Molak worked with lawmakers in her state to pass David’s Law in 2017.

KOSA looks to protect minors from online harm on a national level.

The bill was approved two weeks ago in the Senate Commerce Committee, of which Cruz is a ranking member.

Though Cruz is confident the bill will become law, he says that won’t end the problem of bullying.

He said there is a lot more work to be done to protect kids, but KOSA is a meaningful first step.