Smoke Shack, Spurs and others coming to San Antonio International; Chick-Fil-A blocked

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some familiar local brands will be making their way into San Antonio International Airport’s Terminal A, but one local favorite has been banned by the city council.

The city council approved a contract Thursday with Paradies Lagardere to run and manage the concessions in the terminal. It is a seven-year contract with three one-year extension options that is guaranteed to generate $2.1 million in revenue for the city.

The deal would bring brands like Smoke Shack, Local Coffee, Sip, The Luxury, and Boss Bagels and Coffee. The agreement, as recommended by the city staff, also included a Chick-Fil-A in the airport.

The staff’s original consideration was to have a Panda Express, but staff went to Chick-Fil-A instead because of its popularity and health food considerations.

City councilman Roberto Trevino, with the support of five other city council members, struck down Chick-Fil-A as being part of the deal.

“With this decision, the City Council reaffirmed the work our city has done to become a champion of equality and inclusion. San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we do not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior,” Trevino said in a statement after the vote. “Everyone has a place here, and everyone should feel welcome when they walk through our airport. I look forward to the announcement of a suitable replacement by Paradies.”

During the city council meeting, Trevino suggested the city’s Office of Equity be involved in future business decisions being made by the city.

“This is a very exciting project because it will refresh the airport’s footprint, addresses traveler’s requests to have local and healthy options and will even allow travelers an avenue to order food from a mobile kiosk and avoid standing in a line,” said Russ Handy, Aviation Director for the City of San Antonio.

The changes are expected to be in place by April 2020.