Study: Texas ranks 9th among states where consumer debt rising most

One hundred dollar bill on the background of stock charts. Economic crisis.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas economy is strong with many jobs being created, but also on the rise in the Lone Star State is consumer debt.

A new study from WalletHub ranks Texas at No. 9 in rising consumer debt, a dynamic driven by two values:

Change in Average Debt – Total Points: 70

% Change in Average Credit Card Balance Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023: Full Weight (~23.33 Points)

% Change in Average Auto Loans Balance Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023: Full Weight (~23.33 Points)

% Change in Average Personal Loans Balance Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023: Full Weight (~23.33 Points)

Average Debt – Total Points: 30

Average Credit Card Balance in Q4 2023: Full Weight (~10.00 Points)

Average Auto Loans Balance in Q4 2023: Full Weight (~10.00 Points)

Average Personal Loans Balance in Q4 2023: Full Weight (~10.00 Points)

Texas was ranked 13th in Change in Average Debt, and then fell in at 11th in Average Debt.

Across the nation, Americans now have over $1.1 trillion in credit card, and an astounding $1.6 trillion in auto loan debt.

That last category is compelling due to how fast it is rising. The collective auto loan debt in the U.S. has increased around 50% since 2012.

“At a time when interest rates are very high, it’s especially important to minimize the accumulation of debt. Americans have added a staggering amount of new debt in the past decade, and it can be very easy for that debt to become unsustainable, leading to future issues like default and major credit score damage,” said WalletHub Editor John Kiernan.

