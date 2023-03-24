Suspect shot and killed by US Marshals in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fatal shooting in downtown San Antonio is leaving one suspect dead.

KSAT-TV is reporting that U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened in the parking garage of the Double Tree hotel on W. Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

According to reports, the man is in his 40s and is from New Braunfels, but no other details are being released.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when possible.