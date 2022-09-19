Taco Cabana celebrates 44th birthday with new look, location on north west side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Taco Cabana is turning 44 years old, and the San Antonio company is celebrating with the grand opening of a new location on the north west side.

The new location opened Monday morning at 2403 Babcock Rd., and its appearance will look different when compared to many other locations across Texas and New Mexico.

“It’s an exciting time for Taco Cabana,” said Ulyses Camacho, Taco Cabana’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’ve been working on a new modern TC conversion prototype design for more than a year now. It was important for us to retain TC heritage and tradition with our signature pink color, the use of papel and our iconic TC logo oval. To launch the design in our hometown of San Antonio and celebrate our birthday at the same time is such a great moment for the Brand.”

The new location is open for dine-in daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with longer hours for drive-through on weekends. It also features the return of Taco Cabana’s salsa bar and new external branding featuring a cleaner pink Taco Cabana logo oval.

Taco Cabana was founded in 1978 and specializes in Tex-Mex-inspired food including enchiladas, fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, tacos, flour tortillas and a selection of made-from-scratch salsas and sauces.

Taco Cabana now operates 144 company-owned restaurants across Texas.