Teenager killed after jumping off moving 18-wheeler in Schertz

Katy Barber
Oct 13, 2021 @ 2:56pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Schertz are investigating what killed a teenager who was found injured near the highway.

Officials said a 16-year-old boy was found lying in the road on i I-35 frontage road near FM 1103 around 10 p.m. last night. Police said life-saving measures were used on him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police report the 16-year-old was hitching a ride on an 18-wheeler and got stuck under the tires when he attempted to jump off.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was unaware the teenager was riding on the back of the truck, officials said.

Schertz police are continuing to investigate.

