Temperatures above 100 degrees expected all week long

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Metro falls just outside of an Excessive Heat Warning as the heat index is likely to reach 110 degrees Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Alamo City until 8 pm.

The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for areas to the south of San Antonio, including much of the Coastal Plains, until 8 pm.

Warnings and advisories issued due to the hot temperatures will continue throughout the remainder of the week with no short-term relief in sight.

Note: Heat-related illness will remain a significant risk for those working or playing outside for extended periods of time, especially from 10 a.m. through sunset.

Safety measures include drinking lots of water, taking frequent breaks, preferably in places with air conditioning, and wearing light-colored and loose fitting clothes.

Urgent: It is critical to check the backseat of a car where children or pets have been riding after parking. The temperature inside a parked car with windows rolled up can rise as many as 20 degrees in a few as 10 minutes if parked outside, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.