Texas DPS chases human smuggler in La Salle County, numerous migrants arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The ongoing effort between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to address the crisis at the southern border continues.

DPS troopers were recently involved in a high-speed chase on I-35 in La Salle County, about halfway between Bexar County and Laredo.

Video footage below shows what ended up being a driver from California going off the road while running away from law enforcement. Once the car stops, DPS says numerous illegal immigrants poured out of the car, including the driver.

Eight of the illegal immigrants were arrested and turned over to Border Patrol. The driver was later charged with human smuggling and evading arrest.

Operation Lone Star has now led to the arrest of more than 348,000 migrants along the southern border, including more than 22,000 felony charges as a result.

According to a Friday release from Governor Greg Abbott, Operation Lone Star has netted more than 361 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

Mike Banks has been hired as Special Advisor on Border Matters to the Governor and is now serving as the first-ever Border Czar in Texas.