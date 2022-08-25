Texas gas prices fall for 10th straight week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas now has fourth lowest average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the nation, and that comes as AAA reports falling gas prices for 10 straight weeks in the Lone Star State.

But some metro areas studied are seeing some price hikes. After Bryan-College Station had the most expensive gas prices in the state for several weeks, El Paso now takes over in the top spot with an average price of $3.72 per gallon. Drivers in McAllen are paying the least with an average price of $3.10. San Antonio saw a drop of five cents over the last week in landing at $3.31 per gallon.

The Texas average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.41, which is five cents less than last week’s price, but still 61 cents higher than the average price one year ago.

But recent talk about the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) possibly dialing back in production have future gas prices in question.

“Supply and demand volatility in the oil and gas markets can quickly change pump prices,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “The market is going to continue to be very sensitive to headlines with the ongoing war in Ukraine.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.88, which is five cents less when compared to this day last week and 73 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year. Hawaii has the most expensive gas of all 50 states at $5.31 per gallon of regular unleaded.

You can check gas prices all over Texas by clicking here.