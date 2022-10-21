Texas job growth continues with another record-breaking month

Businessman plan business growth and financial, increase of positive indicators in the year 2022 to increase business growth and an increase for growing up business "n

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is celebrating another surge in job growth in the Lone Star State.

According to new numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas led the nation in new jobs added over the last year and also broke its own record for total jobs for the eleventh straight month. Numbers from September show 40,000 non-farm jobs added, which more than double the number posted in August.

“Texas is the land of opportunity where people want to live and work — and where businesses want to invest and grow,” said Governor Abbott. “The jobs surge in Texas in September, with 40,000 new jobs added, once again shows that opportunity flourishes where the freedom to aspire is secured. While job creators face economic uncertainty at the national level, Texas again leads all states for jobs added over the last 12 months. Today, I am proud more Texans are working than ever before. Together, we will continue to create greater opportunity for all.”

Among the most notable job gains came in leisure and hospitality, trade, transportation, and utilities.

Texas has a total labor force of 14,584,086 born out of a labor force participation rate of 63.6%.