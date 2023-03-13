Texas leads in jobs added over last year, growing faster than U.S.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is congratulating Texans and employers across the state for leading the nation in job growth.

In a release, the Governor says Texas led all states with 654,100 jobs added from January 2022 through January 2023. Over the last year, Texas grew jobs at 5.0 percent, which outpaced the country by 3.3 percent.

“Texas leads the nation once again, creating more jobs last year than any other state and growing faster than the nation as a whole,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “I am proud that more Texans are working than ever before, and I thank Texas employers for their ongoing investments in the best workforce in America. Texas offers unmatched economic opportunities for hardworking Texans across this great state, but we cannot be complacent as we build the Texas of tomorrow. In this legislative session, we will continue expanding opportunity by cutting property taxes and investing in workforce development, infrastructure upgrades, and strategic economic development tools to ensure Texas remains the best state to live, work, build a business, and raise a family.”

Today’s U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics employment release follows the Governor’s announcement on Friday celebrating Texas surpassing its all-time record for total jobs in January for the 16th consecutive month with a new high of 13,782,300 total jobs.