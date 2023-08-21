Texas moves into action ahead as Tropical Depression Nine strengthens to a tropical storm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A developing tropical storm is nothing to laugh at and Texas Governor Greg Abbott isn’t taking chances.

The Governor activated the Texas Division of Emergency Management and ordered the Texas State Emergency Operations Center to escalate to Level II conditions.

“Texas stands ready to deploy all available resources to South Texas as tropical storm conditions impact the region this week,” said Governor Abbott. “Ahead of heavy rainfall and dangerous winds expected tomorrow, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the State Operations Center to ensure the swift deployment of support and resources to affected communities. I encourage Texans to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of state and local officials and emergency management personnel as they work together to keep communities safe.”

Tropical Depression Nine is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm ahead of landfall, bringing heavy rain, flooding, tropical storm force winds, and dangerous rip currents throughout the southern region of Texas – including the Coastal Bend and the Rio Grande Valley – through Wednesday.

This morning, the National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Storm Warning from the mouth of the Rio Grande River to Port O’Connor and a Tropical Storm Watch from Port O’Connor to Sargent, Texas.

Numerous Texas agencies are moving into action following the order by TDEM, this includes:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One): Swift Water Rescue Boat Squads and a Flood Water Boat Squad.

Texas National Guard: Ground Transportation Platoons with High Profile Vehicles.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Search and Rescue Boat Teams.

Texas Department of Public Safety: Tactical Marine Unit Boats and Rescue Swimmers, Search and Rescue Aircraft with Hoist Capability.

For more flood safety tips, visit ready.gov.