KTSA KTSA Logo

Texas National Guard deploys high-tech surveillance system to border

By Christian Blood
January 29, 2024 1:57PM CST
Share
Texas National Guard deploys high-tech surveillance system to border
Texas Military Department – Operation Lone Star (M2S2 System)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is standing firm against the Biden Administration and its demand for access to a city-owned riverfront park in Eagle Pass.

The standoff has become ground zero in the standoff between Texas and the federal government on border security but this is not stopping the Texas National Guard from taking new measures to stop illegal immigrants from sneaking across the Texas-Mexico border.

Advanced cameras known as Modular Mobile Surveillance Systems (M2S2) are now at work.

“It allows you to go ahead and see in thermals, daytime, magnifying zoom up to 20 miles,” said Staff Sgt. Zachary Chaffee. “You can zoom in with both a radar and camera systems. With the truck, it allows us a much more advanced camera and thermal. You can see them in black, black hot, white hot, red, predator vision. Texas itself—the Texas National Guard—is being a trailblazer, using that new equipment to go ahead and monitor the border and make sure it’s safe.”

M2S2 is operated from trucks, which makes them highly mobile. The technology allows Texas law enforcement to detect the presence of migrant caravans long before they begin crossing the border illegally.

More about:
Border Security
Eagle Pass
federal government
Greg Abbott
M2S2
Modular Mobile Surveillance Systems
standoff
texas
Texas National Guard

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Woman in stable condition after she was shot by car thieves
2

Body with multiple gunshot wounds found in southeast Bexar County
3

CPS Energy utility bills going up February 1
4

San Antonio Police: Drugs found in North Side apartment where a man is shot in the face during home invasion
5

Congratulations, Trey Ware, From Late Afternoon-ville