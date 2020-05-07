Texas Supreme Court orders Dallas salon owner release
This Tuesday, May 5, 2020 booking photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office shows Shelly Luther. Luther was ordered to spend a week in jail after she continued to operate her business despite being issued a citation last month for keeping open her Dallas salon due to restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Luther's hearing occurred as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott relaxed more restrictions statewide, allowing barbershops and hair salons to reopen Friday. (Dallas County Sheriff's Office via AP)
(Texas News Radio) — Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther has been ordered to be released from jail by the Supreme Court of Texas Thursday.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted a photo of the image.
Paxton and Texas Governor Greg Abbott both issued statements Wednesday requesting the Dallas judge that sentenced Luther to seven days and fined her $7,000 to release her immediately. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick followed that up, offering to pay Luther’s fine and be placed under house arrest in her place.
The judge, Eric Moye, and other civil district court judges who are all Democrats — in contract to Abbott, Patrick and Paxton, who are all Republicans — rebuffed the requests, calling them the executive branch interfering in the judicial branch.
Abbott does not have full pardon power in Texas.
The governor Thursday modified his executive order to eliminate confinement as a punishment for violating the order.
“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why I am modifying my executive orders to ensure confinement is not a punishment for violating an order. This order is retroactive to April 2nd, supersedes local orders and if correctly applied should free Shelley Luther. It may also ensure that other Texans like Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata who were arrested in Laredo, should not be subject to confinement. As some county judges advocate for releasing hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is absurd to have these business owners take their place.”