Thunderstorms could delay high school games in San Antonio area Friday night

This horizontal image shows two large stadium lighting arrays lit and ready for the upcoming night football game. A backdrop of dramatic cloud formations and the almost silhouetted image of the stands add to the mood of the shot.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There is a continued chance of thunderstorms through most of the weekend, and the heaviest showers could fall Friday night.

This means you should be prepared if you are headed to a stadium for high school football.

“There could be some delays in the games if there’s lightning in the area,” said Jason Runyan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “The main threats are going to be lightning and there could be some gusty winds in some of these storms.”

Current models call for a 70% chance of thunderstorms for the San Antonio area Friday with a lesser chance of scattered showers on Saturday.

The month of September is not generally considered tornado season in South-Central Texas, but Runyan cautions against having a false sense of security during the coming storms.

“We could see severe weather in any month of the year, although it’s most common during the springtime in May,” said Runyan. “We could also see a secondary peak of severe weather in September and October.”

Cooler temperatures are expected through Sunday with daytime highs primarily in the low 90s for South-Central Texas.

KTSA will keep you advised of the changing weather conditions.