Traffic stop leads to smuggling house near a high school on the Southside

By Tom Perumean
July 25, 2023 1:07PM CDT
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Five people are rescued from a suspected smuggling stash house right near Harlandale High School on the Southside this morning.

It all began with a routine traffic stop around 6am on West Sayers Avenue.

It quickly escalated when a kilo of cocaine was found in the car.

Following the arrest of the driver, Bexar County Sheriff’s obtained a search warrant for the driver’s home on West Pyron Avenue right near Harlandale High School.

That’s where Sheriffs discovered four males and a female inside who’d been smuggled into the country and arrived at the home just the night before.

The other person living at the home was also taken into custody on drug and smuggling charges.

BCSO says the five people admitted to paying smugglers thousands of dollars to be brought into the U.S.

According to investigators, the five had been fed then taken to the stash house Monday night.

They were checked out medically and are now in custody of the Customs and Border Protection Department.

 

