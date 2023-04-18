TxDOT calls for safe driving in work zones to continue downward trend in fatalities

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation is urging you to stay alert while driving to continue a downward trend in work zone crashes across the state.

National Work Zone Awareness week is now underway, and TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign is highlighting the dangers of driving through construction zones.

In 2022, traffic fatalities in work zones dropped 16%, which marks the first decrease since 2018.

Despite the drop in work-zone deaths last year, 205 people still lost their lives and another 788 were seriously hurt during crashes. According to TxDOT, the vast majority of those killed in construction zones were drivers or passengers.

“Although it’s encouraging to see a reduction in the number of work zone crashes and fatalities last year, one life lost is too many,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “We’re calling on all Texas drivers to slow down and stay alert when traveling through work zones. Doing so could save a life, including your own.”

The “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign offers five tips for safely navigating work zones:

Slow down. Follow the posted speed limit and proactively adjust your driving to match road conditions. Excessive speed is one of the leading causes of work zone crashes. Pay attention. Avoid distractions, keep your mind on the road and put your phone away. Watch out for road crews. Roadside workers want to get home safely, too. Always follow instructions and be mindful of construction area road signs. Don’t tailgate. Give yourself room to stop in a hurry, should traffic stop suddenly. Rear-end collisions are the most common type of work zone crashes. Allow extra time. Road construction can slow things down. Count on it, and plan for it.

TxDOT also reminds motorists of the state’s Move Over/Slow Down law that requires drivers to move over a lane or reduce their speed to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching TxDOT, emergency, law enforcement, tow truck or utility vehicles stopped with flashing lights activated on the roadside.

Traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present and can cost up to $2,000. Failure to heed the Move Over/Slow Down law can also result in a fine of up to $2,000.

Roadway safety professionals are encouraged to wear orange on April 19 for National Go Orange Day to proudly show their support for work zone safety.

TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

The information contained in this report represents reportable data collected from the Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report (CR-3). This information was received and processed by the department as of Feb. 13, 2023. To view additional traffic safety data, visit TxDOT’s Traffic Safety Data Portal online.