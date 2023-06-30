TxDOT: Phase II of US 281 North Expansion complete

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The second phase of the US 281 North Expansion project is open and running.

Four miles of roadway from Stone Oak Parkway to the far north Bexar County community of Borgfield are now open to drivers making the commute.

“I am very excited to celebrate the delivery of another successful Texas Clear Lanes project as we bring congestion relief to where it’s needed the most,” said Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. “With the completion of the US 281 North Expansion project, TxDOT is providing tangible benefits to the community. In fact, for every dollar spent on this project there are almost $8 gained in estimated benefits.”

As part of the larger US 281 North Expansion, Phase II of the project included $304 million of transportation improvements including the construction of new highway lanes, high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, and new frontage roads. Phase II construction began in 2019.

With an estimated total cost of $532 million for both phases, funding for this project is the result of investments from several sources including TxDOT, the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, VIA Metropolitan Transit, the Advanced Transportation District, as well as state and federal funds that are administered by the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.

KTSA News’ Tom Perumean contributed to this story