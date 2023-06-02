KTSA KTSA Logo

Undercover detectives find, arrest murder suspect on far Southwest Side

By Christian Blood
June 2, 2023 12:21PM CDT
San Antonio Police Department – Anthony Guzman arrest June 1, 2023

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the Thursday arrest of a man accused of capital murder.

In a post to Facebook, SAPD says covert detectives located and took Anthony Guzman into custody at the intersection of Apply Valley Dr. and Fir Valley Dr. on the Southwest Side.

Police say Guzman is connected to the shooting death of a 54-year-old man on May 27, 2023 on the 2900 block of Commercial Avenue. Investigators say the victim had been shot numerous times at a car wash.

Guzman was arrested without incident.

This is developing story and more details will be given when possible.

