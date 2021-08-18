      Weather Alert

Universal City man charged for stealing baton, ripping gas mask off Capitol officer on Jan. 6

Katy Barber
Aug 18, 2021 @ 3:58pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Universal City man was hit with a slew of charges — including robbery and assault — for his participation in the January 6 U.S. Capitol breach.

Officials said 52-year-old Steven Cappuccio was arrested August 10 on charges of robbery and aiding and abetting; civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder; disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted grounds with a dangerous weapon; Perpetuating an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds; Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.

He had his first day in court Aug. 11.

Federal officials report Cappuccio was captured on body and security cameras as he pushed past officers and was shown stealing a baton and ripping a gas mask off an officer’s face “with a significant amount of force.”

The footage reportedly shows Cappuccio pinning the officer between a doorway and a riot shield while the officer is screaming for help.

Officials say more than 570 people have been arrested and charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot.

January 6 January 6 Riot San Antonio U.S. Capitol U.S. Capitol Riots Universal City
