Woman accused in shooting death says it was an accident

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman accused of playing with a gun before it fired and killed another woman in a home is now in jail.
San Antonio police say 34-year-old Maria Nealy was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old April Longoria. Investigators responded to the house in Terrell Hills early Thursday morning and found Longoria dead at the scene. A closer look inside the home showed police a bullet had gone through a wall before it hit Longoria in the chest.
Two witnesses were detained early on, one of them telling investigators Nealy had been playing with a gun and listening to music just before it went off.
Police think Nealy escaped through the back door of the home before first responders arrived, and investigators later found that she had been texting one of the witnesses trying to find out when the scene was clear. Some of the texts show Nealy apologizing to one witness while saying the shooting was accidental.
Nealy is in the Bexar County jail on $250,000 bond. She’s facing charges including murder and being a felon possessing of a gun.