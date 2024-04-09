Woman arrested, accused of killing Canyon Lake man

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of a woman accused of killing a Canyon Lake man.

Edward Canales was found by deputies with a gunshot wound at a home in the 400 block of Deer Valley Street on March 12, 2024. They were responding to a call from a woman who said she had been in a fight with Canales, who she described as her boyfriend.

Despite life-saving efforts, Canales died, and Cynthia Schubert was taken in for questioning.

As a result of the investigation into Canales’ death, an arrest warrant for Schubert was issued, and she turned herself in on Tuesday.

Schubert was arrested and booked into the Comal County Jail with bond of $50,000.

There is no word on the motive for the shooting.