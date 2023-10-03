KTSA KTSA Logo

Woman arrested, charged with murder in North Side stabbing

By Christian Blood
October 3, 2023 10:13AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is now facing a murder charge after a fatal stabbing on the North Side.

On Monday, San Antonio police arrested Whitney Caraway, 34, in connection to the stabbing death of Amanda Newton, 35, on May 22, 2023.

Police were called to an apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. and upon arrival they say they found Newton bleeding in the parking lot. She would later be pronounced dead at the scene.

KSAT-12 reports a witness told police they saw Caraway and Newton arguing in the street before things got physical. Soon after, the witness told investigators Caraway pulled away and drove off as Newton started bleeding.

Police say surveillance video shows the fight between the suspect and the victim, but there is no word on why the fight started.

