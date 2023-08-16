12-year veteran SA Police Officer returns to duty after month-long suspension.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio Police Officer is back on the job after a month-long suspension following a confrontation in Schertz.

Officer Johnny Hardaway escaped charges stemming from an incident where he reportedly injured a woman in 2022.

SAPD discipline records said Hardaway pushed the woman’s forehead a number of times, then tackled her to the ground, injuring her hip.

Responding Schertz Police Department officers listed Hardaway as a suspect for assault by contact.

The victim did not wish to move forward with prosecution, so Schertz PD did not press criminal charges.

SAPD Internal Affairs found Hardaway violated department codes of conduct, behavior, and responsibility to serve the public.

Hardaway is a 12-year veteran of SAPD.