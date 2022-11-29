18 residents apply to be temporary replacement for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry

KTSA NEWS/KATY BARBER - San Antonio City Hall

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More than a dozen people have stepped up to be the temporary replacement for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry.

Perry was involved in a hit and run crash earlier this month. Late last week it was announced that San Antonio Police have filed a DWI charge against him.

Perry requested a “sabbatical” from his council duties and his fellow council members voted to grant him a leave of absence.

Now, the work to find a fill-in is underway.

The Office of the City Clerk released a statement that as of Monday’s 5 P.M. deadline, 18 people considered “qualified” applicants have submitted their names for consideration.

They are:

Charles Daniels

Gracie Farias

Michael R. Gallagher

Jose F. Garcia

Lisa Garcia

Donald J. Hartshorn

Ezra Johnson

Elise L. Kibler

Laurence Kurth

Christopher Longoria

Bryan Martin

William Peche

Pauline A. Rubio

Christopher W. Sanchez

Andrew Shelnutt

Joel G. Solis

Timothy P. Taylor

Laura Thompson

City Council can choose three candidates to interview at a meeting scheduled for December 1. A replacement for Perry will be selected during the same meeting.

If at least 8 city councilmembers approve a specific candidate, they will be sworn in immediately.

Seven or six votes of approval means Perry’s temporary replacement would be sworn in on December 12.