18 residents apply to be temporary replacement for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More than a dozen people have stepped up to be the temporary replacement for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry.
Perry was involved in a hit and run crash earlier this month. Late last week it was announced that San Antonio Police have filed a DWI charge against him.
Perry requested a “sabbatical” from his council duties and his fellow council members voted to grant him a leave of absence.
Now, the work to find a fill-in is underway.
The Office of the City Clerk released a statement that as of Monday’s 5 P.M. deadline, 18 people considered “qualified” applicants have submitted their names for consideration.
They are:
Charles Daniels
Gracie Farias
Michael R. Gallagher
Jose F. Garcia
Lisa Garcia
Donald J. Hartshorn
Ezra Johnson
Elise L. Kibler
Laurence Kurth
Christopher Longoria
Bryan Martin
William Peche
Pauline A. Rubio
Christopher W. Sanchez
Andrew Shelnutt
Joel G. Solis
Timothy P. Taylor
Laura Thompson
City Council can choose three candidates to interview at a meeting scheduled for December 1. A replacement for Perry will be selected during the same meeting.
If at least 8 city councilmembers approve a specific candidate, they will be sworn in immediately.
Seven or six votes of approval means Perry’s temporary replacement would be sworn in on December 12.