AAA: Gas price average holds steady week-to-week in Texas, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The deep freeze that chilled most of Texas this week might have done the same to gas prices.

There has been virtually no change in what you are paying to fill up your gas tank since last week. Texas is holding steady with an average price of $2.68 for a gallon of regular unleaded, which matches last week’s price.

The San Antonio average price did go down with the temperature, but not nearly as much. The Alamo City is now paying an average of $2.67 per gallon for regular unleaded, and that is one cent less than what drivers were paying a week ago.

“The statewide gas price average held steady over the past week,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. Gas prices remain cheaper than this time last year and will likely remain lower through January.”

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.94 per gallon while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $2.48 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.09, which is one cent more when compared to this day last week and 27 cents less than the price per gallon at this time last year.

Prices for crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, have held steady in the lower $70s over the past few weeks. This and healthy supplies of gasoline are keeping retail fuel prices in check. Gas prices typically remain lower in January due to lower demand, as well.