AAA: Texas gas price average reaches highest point in seven months

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous factors are conspiring to bump up gas prices across Texas for yet another week.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.34 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more per gallon than it was on this day last week and is 42 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

But the jump in average prices for unleaded fuel in San Antonio goes a bit further. This week’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Alamo City is $3.32, which is seven cents higher than what you were paying a week ago.

“Gas prices are still climbing with the statewide average now at its highest point in more than seven months,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “More expensive crude oil, the switchover to summer-blend fuel and a busy summer driving season that’s just around the corner are putting upward pressure on pump prices.”

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.58 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $3.16 per gallon.

The last time the Texas statewide fuel price average was at $3.34 per gallon was September 1, 2022. With recently higher crude oil prices – pump prices are also increasing in many parts of the state. What may be keeping gas prices from being even higher than where they are now is the uncertainty that exists around the economy and concerns of a possible economic slowdown. With summer driving season just around the corner, it is unlikely prices will decrease by much any time soon, but fluctuations are possible. Right now, AAA Texas travel advisors expect this summer to be very busy as bookings are outpacing pre-pandemic levels.

Drivers in Texas are paying the fifth lowest gas price average in the country while drivers in California are paying the most at $4.91 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Check gas prices around the state by clicking here.

AAA Tips to save money on fuel:

Bad driving isn’t just unsafe. It’s expensive. Studies by the AAA Automotive Research Center have repeatedly shown that personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption. Adopting new and improved driving behaviors can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some simple ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency: