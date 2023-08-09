Bandera County Sheriffs arrest two in connection with July murder

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Surveillance video is key evidence in the arrest of two people for a July 31st murder in the Bandera County community of Lake Hills.

Bandera County Sheriff’s investigators say video surveillance footage captured an argument between three people, Linda Hernandez, Eddie Montesdeoca, and murder victim Randy Knox.

The footage from July 30 shows the argument escalate until Montesdeoca pulls a handgun and points it at Knox.

He pistol whips Knox with the gun, who then runs for his life with Montesdeoca following him.

An affidavit reports Montesdeoca shot Knox in the back several times and Knox fell to the ground.

The video shows Hernandez running up and assaulting Knox by swinging a pipe at him while he was laying on the ground, according to investigators.

The suspects then fled the area with Hernandez being arrested July 31st, Montesdeoca taken into custody on August 3rd.

Hernandez is facing charges of murder and tampering with evidence, Montesdeoca faces the same with an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.

Both are now in the Bandera County Jail.