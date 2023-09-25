Bexar County Jail inmate escapes, re-arrested hours later

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who escaped the Bexar County Jail Saturday night is now back where he started.

BCSO says Alexander Nero, 39, was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor theft charge, but as deputies performed a head count just after 7:00 p.m. he was gone.

After looking at surveillance footage from earlier that evening, it was found that Nero had mixed in with other people getting released from the jail.

Nero was arrested again after 10 p.m. and now faces an additional charge of escaping a correction facility, a third-degree felony.