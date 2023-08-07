SAPD: Cousin of Uvalde shooter arrested, charged with making terroristic threats

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 17-year-old identified as the cousin of the man accused of shooting up Uvalde Elementary School is under arrest and now faces charges for threatening to shoot up an elementary school in San Antonio.

Nathan Cruz reportedly told his sister about the threats before she told their mother, who then called police.

San Antonio police responded to Cruz’s home and took him into custody on Monday.

Court documents say the teen’s mother told police her son was planning to do the same thing as his cousin did in May of 2022.

Cruz is no stranger to police, as he is currently on probation.

Investigators say Cruz was intoxicated when he made the threats against the school, which is close to where he lives.

Police detectives also say Cruz threatened to shoot his sister in the head during a ride in a car. She told investigators she took the threat seriously given the family’s history and Cruz’s knowledge of what his cousin had done in Uvalde.

Cruz is facing charges of making a terroristic threat, a felony. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of making a threat against a family member.

Bail has not been set, Cruz is currently in the Bexar County Jail.

Additional reporting by KTSA’s Christian Blood