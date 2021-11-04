CPS Energy to discuss winter prep at tele-town hall

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is holding a virtual town hall next week to speak publicly about what the company is doing to prepare for winter.
The company said they have been working since the historic February freeze to better prepare the power plants for colder weather and to improve the system that manages customer outages and customer communications.
The tele-town hall will start next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and include incoming president and CEO Rudy Garza, who was announced to take the place of the recently-resigned Paula Williams, in addition to the head of power, sustainability and business development Frank Almaraz and the chief of grid optimization and resiliency Paul Barham.
“We understand our customers remain uneasy going into the winter season as a result of their experience during Winter Storm Uri,” said Rudy D. Garza, CPS Energy’s incoming Interim President & CEO. “This tele-town hall is an opportunity for our customers to hear directly from us on the improvements we have made and to address any questions or concerns our community may have about the winter season.”
Customers who would like to participate will have to register on the CPS Energy website. Customers can participate in English and Spanish and registered guests will receive a phone call before the program starts.
A recording of the tele-town hall will be uploaded to the CPS Energy website at cpsenergy.com/townhall.
