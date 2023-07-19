Extended extreme heat killing car batteries

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It seems like the heat will never end, but one thing the heat will end is your car’s battery.

Some people think cold weather is tough on batteries, the truth is heat will kill a battery faster than cold weather.

While smartphone and tablet batteries are also susceptible to the heat the die-hard under the hood really takes a beating.

Car batteries just don’t operate as efficiently in hot weather.

Hot weather can take about one-third off the life of car’s battery.

Consumer reports has tips about taking care of your car’s battery to avoid wearing it out.

They say drive your car an average of 20-minutes a day so it doesn’t discharge and replenish the battery’s charge.

Since heat is the killer, try to park in shaded areas or a garage when possible.

Don’t use the battery when the car isn’t running that will drain the battery. So don’t play the stereo or turn on lights or accessories unless the engine is running.

They also recommend keeping the battery posts clean. That means wiping away grime and terminal corrosion.