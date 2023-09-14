Frustration with Bexar County DA’s office continues among area police

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTOINIO (KTSA News) — Reaction continues amongst area police chiefs after as many as five San Antonio police officers were shot within a two-week span.

In each of the cases, the accused shooter had criminal records, active warrants, or previously dismissed criminal charges.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has made some of this his thoughts clear on how change is needed to keep violent offenders off the streets, and that falls on decisions made by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

KSAT-12 reports other area police chiefs are sounding an alarm as well, including Universal City Police Chief Johnny Seimens and Converse Police Chief Bobby Lane.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales has issued multiple statements over the last two weeks clarifying why the suspects were not prosecuted, often siting a lack of adequate evidence coming from police investigators in some cases. In other instances, Gonzales says adequate cooperation from victims or witnesses was lacking.

In a sign future discussions are planned to address the issue of violent criminals remaining free as opposed to being in jail awaiting trial, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said Monday local officials will be gathering for a future meeting.

There is no word yet on who will be taking part or on when the meeting will happen.