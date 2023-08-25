SAPD officers stable, Chief McManus sounds off on shootings

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two San Antonio Police Department officers are now in stable condition after they were shot during a chase and standoff late Thursday.

The man accused of shooting them is in Bexar County Jail, and he could be facing numerous additional charges on top of those he was already facing.

In the aftermath of the chase and standoff, SAPD Chief William McManus took to X to express his opinion (bottom) about suspect Jesse Garcia, 28.

According to KSAT 12, the officers were shot during a chase and standoff that moved from the South Side to the West Side.

The chase ended at an apartment complex when police say Garcia barricaded himself in a unit. He surrendered at around 9 p.m. after an hours-long standoff came to an end after power was turned off in the unit.

There is no word on the second person involved in the chase.

This is developing story and KTSA News will pass along more details when possible.