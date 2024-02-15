Gov Abbott to hold press conference in Eagle Pass on Friday

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 4: Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds a press conference at Shelby Park as Republican Governors join Texas Governor Greg Abbott for a briefing on the Operation Lone Star mission to secure the southern border on February 4, 2024 in Texas, United States. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For the third time in February, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be making an announcement concerning border security in Eagle Pass.

The press conference is set to begin Friday at 1 p.m.

In a Thursday release, Governor Abbott’s office says he’ll be joined by Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.

Governor Abbott hosted numerous governors from around the United States for one press conference at Shelby Park on February 4. Days later, he called another press conference with several members of the Texas House of Representatives.

In late January, Governor Abbott issued a statement on Texas’ constitutional right to defend itself from President Biden’s ‘open borders’ policy.