Life in prison for repeat felon awaiting murder charge

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A gang member and repeat felon with numerous charges of illegally carrying a gun got the full brunt of justice Tuesday when he was sentenced to life in prison.

Terrell Chase was sentenced to the maximum penalty allowed for being a felon in possession of a fire arm.

But, Chase is still awaiting a trial on murder in the drive by shooting of 4-year-old De’Earlvion Whitley in July 2017.

Despite being one of several men involved in the shooting, he is also charged with deadly conduct in relation to the shooting.

A former fellow gang member took the stand to testify against Chase. Charles Bethany testified he and Chase were part of the East Terrace Gang who were fighting with the Skinny Bloc gang.

It was on July 19, 2017 that the gang opened fire on the home of the Whitley family on Hub Avenue, as retaliation for a drive by at the Culebra Meat Market earlier in the day.

During the drive by shooting, De’Earlvion, his brother and his mother were inside in the home.

De’Earlvion died from his wounds. Mrs. Whitley survived injuries, the brother escaped injury.

Bethany testified Terrell Chase, Quentin Phillips, and John Chatmon were the ones who carried out the drive by.

All three men are awaiting trial on the murder of the 4-year-old.