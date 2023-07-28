Mexican citizen gets 19-years in federal prison for drug trafficking

Judge gavel with Justice lawyers, Businesswoman in suit or lawyer, Advice and Legal services Concept.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A native of Mexico is going to federal prison for just shy of 20-years–convicted of possession with intent to distribute a substantial amount of methamphetamine, heroin, and possession of a gun.

Eduardo Puente, 46, of San Buena, Coahuila, Mexico, a convicted felon with two outstanding Texas arrest warrants, came under an FBI Safe Streets Task Force investigation in January 2022 and was identified as the source of supply for two controlled narcotics purchases of methamphetamine.

On Feb. 17, 2022, the task force, with assistance from Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and Criminal Investigation Division agents, observed Puente carrying a white shoe box en route to a third controlled purchase, as part of the investigation.

DPS Troopers and CID agents conducted a traffic stop on Puente, which led to a foot pursuit, during which he tossed a Ruger .357 revolver.

Puente was helped by an man in a red Chevrolet Silverado, who picked Puente up to aid in his escape.

DPS on the truck and, though Puente again attempted to flee on foot, was arrested.

In a search of Puente and his vehicle, DPS Troopers and FBI Agents seized eight small bags of suspected methamphetamine, a bag of a black tar substance suspected to be heroin, and $2,090 in cash.

In a search of Puente’s residence, FBI agents seized 2.281 kg of marijuana, 3.016 kg of heroin, and 44.021 kg of methamphetamine.

They also seized a .223 caliber rifle loaded with armor piercing rounds and approximately $6,400 in cash.