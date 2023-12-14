KTSA KTSA Logo

Multiple charges filed against man who slept through hours-long standoff outside San Antonio gas station

By Don Morgan
December 14, 2023 7:20AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He slept through a 3-hour standoff with SWAT, but a 27 year-old man woke up to a long list of criminal charges.

KSAT-12 is reporting Juan Ortiz Gonzales is being charged with theft of a vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

The charges come from an incident Tuesday morning at a Southeast side gas station.

An employee at the 7-11 at Fair Avenue and I-37 spotted Ortiz Gonzales passed out in a truck.

EMS showed up and when they saw Ortiz Gonzales had a gun in his hand and the truck had some bullet holes they called for help.

SWAT tried to get Ortiz Gonzales to respond with commands over a loudspeaker and a concussion grenade.

But Gonzales didn’t wake up.

It wasn’t until SWAT entered the vehicle that they got his attention.

Along with the gun, officers found drugs and that the truck Ortiz Gonzales was in had been stolen.

KSAT reports he has a long criminal history that does back ten years.

He’s being held on bonds totaling more than $60,000.

More about:
Crime
San Antonio
southeast side
standoff

