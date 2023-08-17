Not happy: Family member of slain woman objects to plea deal given accused killer

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One member of the family of 19-year-old Jasmine Williams is not on board with the plea deal handed accused killer Kyle Phillips.

Phillips faced a capital murder charge from the time of his arrest to February when the charge was dropped.

KSAT 12 reports Phillips was one of seven co-defendants charged initially with capital murder.

Phillips has accepted a plea deal to a lesser charge of killing Williams in exchange for 30-years with two 20-year sentences for assault to run concurrently.

Assistant Criminal District Attorney Jeff Mulliner said the case against Phillips was re-instated in May and that he was satisfied with the deal.

Williams’ family member told KSAT he felt the district attorney’s office was lazy in the way they handled the case. They were also critical of the DA’s lack of manpower to prosecute the case properly.

But in the end, Phillips pled guilty to killing Jasmine Williams July 14, 2020 at her West Side home.

Williams left behind two toddlers under the age of 2 at the time of her killing.