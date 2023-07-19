KTSA KTSA Logo

Pair of small shakers rattle area east of Pleasanton overnight

By Tom Perumean
July 19, 2023 11:39AM CDT
United States Geological Survey

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A pair of minor earthquakes shaking residents 11 miles east of Pleasanton last night.

The first hit before 11:30 registering a 3-point-9 followed by a 3-point-2 just after midnight.

No reports of damage from the shakers, most people probably slept through the shakers.

The quakes occurred roughly more than 4 kilometers below the surface of the earth.

The US Geological Survey says damage mostly occurs with quakes of 4.0 or stronger.

KSAT 12 reports a clerk at a convenience store knew about the quakes from a notice on his cell phone.

No reports of the shaking or damage were reported to Police or Sheriffs.

Pleasanton also had a 2-point-1 shaker on Monday, according to the USGS.

 

