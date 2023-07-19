Pair of small shakers rattle area east of Pleasanton overnight
July 19, 2023 11:39AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A pair of minor earthquakes shaking residents 11 miles east of Pleasanton last night.
The first hit before 11:30 registering a 3-point-9 followed by a 3-point-2 just after midnight.
No reports of damage from the shakers, most people probably slept through the shakers.
The quakes occurred roughly more than 4 kilometers below the surface of the earth.
The US Geological Survey says damage mostly occurs with quakes of 4.0 or stronger.
KSAT 12 reports a clerk at a convenience store knew about the quakes from a notice on his cell phone.
No reports of the shaking or damage were reported to Police or Sheriffs.
Pleasanton also had a 2-point-1 shaker on Monday, according to the USGS.
