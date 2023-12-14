SAPD: Landlord kills tenant when both draw guns in heated argument

A close-up view of a police vehicle with blue lights patrolling near a public park with the windows and doors closed.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The tenant of a San Antonio rental home is dead and the landlord is claiming self-defense after shooting him during what police say was a heated argument.

Investigators say the landlord had gone to the home to discuss issues with the tenant, but it quickly turned violent.

At one point, police say both men pulled guns, but the landlord pulled the trigger.

SAPD says several shots were fired by the landlord, one shot hitting the tenant in the head. Officers were called to the scene and the tenant was being rushed to a hospital when he died.

Police are investigating whether the shooting was in self-defense.

Investigators say the shooting happened at a North Side home off West Huisache and Michigan Avenue, near Blanco Road around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say the tenant was 40-years of age and the landlord is 37.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.