SAPD officers shot during pursuit of “very violent person”

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two San Antonio Police Officers are hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Both are in serious condition, with one struck multiple times.

The officers were wounded at two separate locations all in the pursuit of a wanted man Chief William McManus called “a very violent person” twice during a press briefing.

It began around 5:10 Thursday afternoon with officers on their way to arrest the unidentified suspect, who is currently out on bail on two bonds and is wanted on three warrants.

Officers spotted the suspect leaving an apartment with a long gun.

The wanted man got into a waiting car and both men took off.

A pursuit began and during it the suspect leaned out the window and fired on the officers near the intersection of San Jacinto and Oriental on the South Side.

One officer was struck and seriously injured.

The man carjacked a vehicle with police still in pursuit.

As the chase continued, another police cruiser came under fire from the man and the other officer was struck multiple times.

That officer is also in serious condition.

The man fled the car into a West Side apartment near the corner of Westward and Westrock drives.

SAPD has poured officers into the area around the apartment building where the suspect is barricaded.

KSAT 12 reports gunfire heard in the area.

KTSA News is following this story and will bring you updates as they become available.