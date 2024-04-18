KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Standoff ends with suspect arrested after shots fired at officers

By Christian Blood
April 18, 2024 10:37AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has a man in custody after a standoff lasting around four hours on Thursday morning.

Investigators say Felin Huron, 46, showed up at a Motel 6 wearing a mask and holding a gun around 5:30 a.m. A security guard was the first to call police, and officers arrived shortly after.

SAPD says Huron was found on the second floor and fired at officers before the suspect took over one of the rooms. After forcing two tenants out, investigators say Huron fired at least four shots at police while barricaded inside the room. Huron was arrested at 9:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

At this point, investigators believe Huron was not staying at the motel in the 7700 block of Pasteur Court. There is no word on why the incident took place.

As the standoff was unfolding, lanes of Fredericksburg Road were closed to cars and pedestrians, but KENS-5 reports all lanes have been reopened.

There is no word on what charges Huron will be facing.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

More about:
Felin Huron
Motel 6
San Antonio Police Department
standoff

Popular Posts

1

Severe thunderstorms likely through Tuesday night
2

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies victim of drive-by shooting on San Antonio's West Side
3

San Antonio Police: Two killed in shooting on East Side, shooter gunned down victims as they were standing in a garage
4

Severe Thunderstorm Watch just outside San Antonio, New Braunfels
5

SAPD: Driver hit by a truck, dies on I-10 while trying to catch his dogs after they get out of his disabled vehicle