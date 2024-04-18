SAPD: Standoff ends with suspect arrested after shots fired at officers

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has a man in custody after a standoff lasting around four hours on Thursday morning.

Investigators say Felin Huron, 46, showed up at a Motel 6 wearing a mask and holding a gun around 5:30 a.m. A security guard was the first to call police, and officers arrived shortly after.

SAPD says Huron was found on the second floor and fired at officers before the suspect took over one of the rooms. After forcing two tenants out, investigators say Huron fired at least four shots at police while barricaded inside the room. Huron was arrested at 9:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

At this point, investigators believe Huron was not staying at the motel in the 7700 block of Pasteur Court. There is no word on why the incident took place.

As the standoff was unfolding, lanes of Fredericksburg Road were closed to cars and pedestrians, but KENS-5 reports all lanes have been reopened.

There is no word on what charges Huron will be facing.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.