Three victims identified in deadly house fire on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Questions remain after four bodies were found in the remains of a Southeast Side home leveled by fire on Friday morning.

On Monday, Leslie Pescador, 19, was identified as one of the victims, but on Tuesday two more names were released.

The San Antonio Police Department is also naming Alfredo Pescador, 44, and Blanca Pescador, 40, as additional victims.

KSAT-12 reports a 13-year-old victim remains unnamed at this time.

The deaths have been ruled homicide, but there is no word on exactly how each of the people died. On Monday, it was reported that Leslie had a gunshot wound, but no other details were given.

The bodies were found after the San Antonio Fire Department was called to the 4400 block of Wrangler Run before 11 a.m. The bodies were found after the fire was out.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.