Two San Antonio police officers out of hospital, expected to recover after shootings

By Christian Blood
August 28, 2023 9:57AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two San Antonio police officers shot in the line of duty last week are expected to recover.

SAPD says both officers have been released from the hospital and will continue their recovery at home.

The officers were shot Thursday during a chase and standoff involving 28-year-old Jesse Garcia.

Police say Garcia had multiple warrants at the time of the shooting, and he’s now expected to face more charges.

 

